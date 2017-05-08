 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Officials Urge Preparedness As Hurricane Season Nears

by (WMFE)

This is Hurricane Preparedness Week. Next week, emergency managers, first responders and volunteer agencies from across the country will converge in West Palm Beach for an annual hurricane conference. The theme is “Preparedness Works!”

Hurricane season starts June 1. Officials say now is a good time to make home preparations and start stocking up on supplies. Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Meteorologist Jeff Huffman said some early hurricane season forecasts are out.

“This season might be near or slightly below normal in terms of activity but I must stress there’s a lot of uncertainty this far out because we’re not real sure if an El Niño will fully develop by the fall,” said Huffman.

An El Niño could make conditions less favorable for hurricanes forming in the central Atlantic.

Meanwhile, some communities haven’t fully recovered from Hurricane Matthew.

Volusia County Director of Emergency Management Jim Judge said there’s still plenty of debris needing to be cleaned up along the Intracoastal Waterway.

“We still have some derelict boats out there that continue to be a navigation hazard in some areas so we hope to address that as well and hopefully the funding will come in to cover it all,” said Judge.

Judge said a lesson learned from Matthew was the need for more cots at the Emergency Operations Center and he said shelter management can be improved for next time.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

TOP