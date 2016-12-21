Officer-Involved Shootings in Central Florida Peak in 2016

New data from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement show there were more reported officer-involved shooting investigations in central Florida in 2016 than any other year on record.

The FDLE opened 38 investigations of officer-involved shootings—more than double the number from 2010 when the agency began compiling data on these kinds of cases. Three additional investigations were for use of force.

The number of cases has risen over the past three consecutive years; in 2014, there were 25; there were 27 in 2015; and, as of mid-December 2016, there were 41 officer-involved shootings.

“It is a good indicator just of the volume of violence that we see in our society right now, which, in turn, results in the police sometimes needing to use violent acts to stop suspects that they’re apprehending in the street,” said Special Agent Danny Banks.

The figures come as law enforcement agencies across the country face greater scrutiny for officer-involved shootings, particularly of unarmed black men.

Nine of the 2016 cases were opened in between October and December.

“I don’t believe that’s necessarily indicative of tremendous increase in use of force; it’s just that within the last year,” said Banks. “There were more incidents than we’ve ever recorded, but that could turn around next year.”

The Orlando region is one of the few areas in the state where all agencies consent to FDLE recording its investigations into officer-involved shootings.