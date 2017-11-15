 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Nursing Homes Must Have Generator Today Or Face A Fine

by (WMFE)

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities must have a generator that can run air conditioning by November 15.

Nursing homes and assisted living facilities must have a generator that can run the air conditioning starting Tuesday. If not, they risk a $1,000 dollar a day fine.

The emergency rules come after more than a dozen patients died when a South Florida nursing home lost power from Hurricane Irma. So far, the state says 21 nursing homes and 1,250 assisted living facilities aren’t following the rule. But industry groups dispute those figures, and say it’s impossible to meet 60 day deadline.

A state judge ruled against the deadlines, but Governor Rick Scott’s administration said the rules are in effect during an appeal.

Meanwhile, lawmakers are also debating the issue, as well possible funding for upgrades. Critics have pounced on Gov. Rick Scott’s handling of the issue. Scott is widely seen as planning a run against Senator Bill Nelson in 2018.


WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by Florida Hospital.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP