Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Now Is A Great Time To Check Out Mars

by (WMFE)

Mars Opposition. Photo: NASA

Like all planets, the Earth and Mars orbit the sun but they do it at different speeds. Earth orbits about twice as fast as Mars, so every two years or so, they catch up to each other.

The Mars Opposition is happening at the end of this month. That means Mars and the sun are on opposite sides of the Earth, giving an up-close view of the red planet – the closest it has been in 15 years. 

To talk more about this event we’re joined by Derek Demeter to the podcast. He’s an astronomer, astrophotographer and Director of Seminole State College Planetarium in Central Florida.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers the space beat for WMFE, reporting on rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He host's WMFE's space exploration podcast "Are We There Yet?" He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ...

