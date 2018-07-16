Now Is A Great Time To Check Out Mars

Like all planets, the Earth and Mars orbit the sun but they do it at different speeds. Earth orbits about twice as fast as Mars, so every two years or so, they catch up to each other.

The Mars Opposition is happening at the end of this month. That means Mars and the sun are on opposite sides of the Earth, giving an up-close view of the red planet – the closest it has been in 15 years.

To talk more about this event we’re joined by Derek Demeter to the podcast. He’s an astronomer, astrophotographer and Director of Seminole State College Planetarium in Central Florida.