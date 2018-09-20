 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Not All Heroes Wear Capes: How One Teams Making a Justice League Exhibit Accessible for Kids with Sensory Sensitivities

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE Aquarium make sure every child can meet their favorite superhero. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Madame Tussauds and SEA LIFE Aquarium make sure every child can meet their favorite superhero. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Justice League exhibit at Madame Tussauds wax museum will be a little quieter this weekend to accommodate children with sensory sensitivities.

Accommodations like opening earlier, toned down music and lights, and specially trained staff will make the show more accessible for kids with sensory sensitivities and their families on Saturday.

University of Central Florida’s Terry Daily since conditions like autism that cause hypersensitivity on the rise programs like these will become the norm.

“The more that people realize that there are people in the community who need these kind of supports. It will become more standard. Just the way curb cuts have become standard in helping people with disabilities with navigating.”

Daily says other companies like AMC Theaters have joined Merlin, the group that runs Madame Tussauds and the SEA LIFE Aquarium.

She says there’s still a need for programming aimed at children on the autism spectrum who benefit from a sense of routine and visual aids.

National nonprofit Autism Speaks says there’s been a 15 percent increase in autism diagnoses over the past two years alone.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP