North Brevard Economy On The Rise

The commercial space race is a key part of the economy in North Brevard County.

90.7’s Matthew Peddie spoke to Troy Post, Executive Director of the North Brevard Economic Development Zone about what’s driving the economy.

“We’ve also got businesses that are in the marine industry that are doing well and also in the health care industry that is doing well. So, it’s several different sectors, but certainly commercial driven spaces are doing very well for us,” said Post.