 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Nonprofit Opens its Seventh Group Home for People With Disabilities

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
People with disabilities can also participate in the nonprofit's daily educational programming. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

People with disabilities can also participate in the nonprofit's daily educational programming. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

The Arc Sunrise of Central Florida opened its seventh home in Eustis for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. CEO John Riehm  says its six residents set their own rules, but get training in daily life skills to allow them to eventually transition into their own home.

“They get to be individuals. They want exactly what I want and what you want. They can have cell phones. They can go in the kitchen and get something. They can go to bed when they want. We’re there to teach them natural consequences. If you go to bed at four and have to work at six you might be tired all day. But you’ll still have the option.”

Riehm says the nonprofit also runs a day program that offers educational and art programming for people with special needs.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP