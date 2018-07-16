Nonprofit Opens its Seventh Group Home for People With Disabilities

The Arc Sunrise of Central Florida opened its seventh home in Eustis for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities. CEO John Riehm says its six residents set their own rules, but get training in daily life skills to allow them to eventually transition into their own home.

“They get to be individuals. They want exactly what I want and what you want. They can have cell phones. They can go in the kitchen and get something. They can go to bed when they want. We’re there to teach them natural consequences. If you go to bed at four and have to work at six you might be tired all day. But you’ll still have the option.”

Riehm says the nonprofit also runs a day program that offers educational and art programming for people with special needs.

