Environment


NOAA Funding Algal Bloom Research In Florida, 6 other states 

by Associated Press (AP)

Toxic algae blooms plagued the Indian River Lagoon in 2016/ Photo: WMFE file

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Florida is among seven states where the federal government is funding a research project to try to better understand harmful algal blooms.

Harmful algal blooms can contaminate drinking water and have negative effects on the environment, wildlife and tourism. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is providing nearly $1.7 million for research projects about the blooms in Alaska, California, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Ohio and Virginia.

Research institutions in Maine hope to increase the number of options available to states to monitor diarrhetic shellfish poisoning toxins.

DSP is a food safety threat for shellfish consumers.


