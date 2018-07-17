No Radiation Needed: 3D Tool Creates Maps of Patients’ Hearts Before Procedures

A new mapping technology is helping doctors determine where to place life-saving catheters in patients with irregular heartbeats without the use of radiation. It’s being used at Florida Hospital. One of these patients is 14-year-old Grayson Abraham who has a heart condition that can cause sudden cardiac death in young athletes. He credits the procedure with helping him get back on the field.

“I could play sports again and my heart wouldn’t do anything wrong anymore. It was just a week of not doing heavy lifting, it was an easy recovery.”

Mayo Clinic says estimates young athletes account for 1 in every 50,000 sudden cardiac deaths a year.

