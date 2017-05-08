 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


No Funding For Florida Conservation Lands, Except Working Ranch Lands

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy Deseret Ranches

The Legislature is expected to vote Monday on an $83 billion state budget.

Its only allocation for land conservation targets working ranch lands especially in central Florida.

The budget puts $10 million dollars toward the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program, aimed at protecting ranch lands from future development through conservation easements.

Julie Morris of the National Wildlife Refuge Association says the program has protected some 30-thousand acres since 2010 with a focus on the Everglades’ headwaters in central Florida.

“We have really productive sustainable cattle ranches there that also protect our highest priority water resources and also provide habitat for wide-ranging species.”

The allocation is paltry but important given the budget allocates no money for Florida Forever, the state’s land acquisition program. It once got $300 million a year.

“It’s incredibly unusual to see that at zero particularly given that we passed the Land and Water Conservation Amendment in order to get that from zero to something closer to like $300 million,” says Aliki Moncrief of Florida Conservation Voters.

State leaders say the budget funds other environmental programs like Everglades restoration.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP