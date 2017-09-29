 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


No Driver’s License? No Felony, Florida Court Rules

by Associated Press (AP)
Florida Supreme Court Building. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — You can face felony charges in Florida for repeatedly driving with a revoked license — but if you don’t bother getting a driver’s license at all, apparently those charges don’t apply.

The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that drivers can’t face increased penalties for habitually violating traffic laws if they never obtained a license to begin with, an argument state lawyers said makes no sense.

Daryl Miller faced up to five years in prison under a law that makes it a third-degree felony for being caught three or more times driving a motor vehicle with a suspended or revoked license. But Miller never obtained a license and the Supreme Court noted the law doesn’t address that scenario.

It said Miller could only be charged a second-degree misdemeanor for each infraction.


