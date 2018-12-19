Nine Arrested, Accused Of Releasing Dog Packs On Bears

Florida authorities announced the arrests Wednesday of nine individuals accused of using packs of dogs to maul bears and posting videos online.

The arrests cap a year-long investigation.

Authorities say the accused lured the bears using doughnuts, pastries and peanut butter and then released packs of dogs to chase and maul them.

The accused then posted videos to Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. The attacks took place in various areas of Baker, Flagler, Marion and Union counties.

Investigators got warrants for the social media accounts and set up cameras to monitor the areas.

All nine face charges including animal cruelty, unlawful taking of black bears and littering.