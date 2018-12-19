 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Nine Arrested, Accused Of Releasing Dog Packs On Bears

Florida authorities announced the arrests Wednesday of nine individuals accused of using packs of dogs to maul bears and posting videos online.

The arrests cap a year-long investigation.

Authorities say the accused lured the bears using doughnuts, pastries and peanut butter and then released packs of dogs to chase and maul them.

The accused then posted videos to Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat. The attacks took place in various areas of Baker, Flagler, Marion and Union counties.

Investigators got warrants for the social media accounts and set up cameras to monitor the areas.

All nine face charges including animal cruelty, unlawful taking of black bears and littering.

 


