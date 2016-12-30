New Year’s Eve Events

DoveCote is for the fancy. If you’re not fancy, go to their New Year’s Eve event and learn fancy. 5:30 to midnight get a bottle of Nicolas Feuillatte Champagne and a dozen oysters. Fancy! 5:30 to 10 the DoveCote classic dinner menu. 10 to midnight a special late night menu with Pork Terrine – Warm Tuscan Kale & Crab Dip – Roasted Bone Marrow –Chicken and Sausage Cassoulet – 12oz NY Strip Steak & Frites – Shucked Oysters – Mussels & Frites – DC Burger – Artisanal Cheese Plate – Soufflés – Chocolate Peppermint Mousse.

Saddle Up Country Bar may be the option for those less fancy. Saddle Up Country Bar has an early bird $35 Package for All You Can Drink with Wells, Calls, Champagne, and Beer. There’ll be a balloon drop, free champagne toast, live music, and DJ’s spinning your favorites… one would assume country favorites. Saddle Up Country Bar is at 100 North Orange Avenue.

If you’re interested lean more towards Jesus than Jack Daniels, the Floodgates of Heaven International Ministries is doing a midnight service which will bring in the new year with quote the lords favor. Floodgates of Heaven International Ministries is at 44 Coburn Avenue in Orlando and runs 8 to 12:30.

So there…three options for a wonderful new year’s eve. Those curious as to where I’ll be… I’ll be petting my cats, drinking Veuve Clicquot and planning my overthrow of downtown Orlando. Happy 2017.