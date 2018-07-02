 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


New UCF President Dale Whittaker Sets Focus On The Future

by Christen Kelley (WMFE)

UCF's 5th President Dale Whittaker talks with students on July 2. Photo: Christen Kelley

Dale Whittaker started his first day as UCF’s fifth president Monday by having coffee with students in the union. Whittaker was formerly UCF provost and executive vice president.

He is succeeding President John C. Hitt, who held the position for the last 26 years.

Whittaker said he will continue to uphold the values instilled by Hitt, while also creating a legacy of his own.

“President Hitt and I are very different people. So I will bring my own perspectives, I’ll bring my own energy, I’ll bring my own interests to the job,” Whittaker said. “And what I think you’re going to see is the best of two worlds.”

The new president said the university’s growth will be the focal point of his new position. He cited the university’s rising athletics program and the new downtown expansion as projects that will lay tracks for UCF’s future.


