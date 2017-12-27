 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


New Tiger Cubs & Walrus Calves At Central Florida Theme Parks

by (WMFE)
Photo courtesy of Disney Parks Blog.

Holiday theme park-goers have some new baby animals to check out. 90.7’s Crystal Chavez has more on Orlando’s newest park residents.

Disney visitors can try to get a glimpse of the first Sumatran tiger cubs ever born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Jeda and Anala have been getting used to their home—Maharajah Jungle Trek. Disney said they will be out for public viewing periodically as they acclimate to that space.

Disney’s blog posted a video of the cubs.

“Jeda’s personality is actually very similar to his dad’s. He’s pretty chill, laid- back, Anala on the other hand is very much like her mom, Sohni. She is quite feisty,” said animal keeper, Kim Jacobs.

Sumatran tigers are a critically endangered species. There are some 500 of them left in the wild.

At SeaWorld, guests can see two walrus calves, Ginger and Aku. They’re at the park’s Wild Arctic habitat. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services sent Aku to Orlando after the calf was rescued from a gold mining dredge off Alaska’s coast. Ginger was born at SeaWorld this summer. SeaWorld said the two have been socializing and getting around the clock care—including bottle feeding several times a day.


Crystal Chavez

Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years.

