 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


New Report Shows Steep Slide In Gulf Of Mexico Oyster Numbers

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

A new report estimates oyster numbers in the Gulf of Mexico are down by as much as 85 percent from historic levels.

The Nature Conservancy report describes the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill as the latest challenge for oysters in the Gulf of Mexico.

In Florida most commercial oysters come from Apalachicola Bay, which has been stressed by water use in Georgia, among other things.

“We can’t just look at each piece individually,” says Anne Birch of The Nature Conservancy. “We have to put all the pieces together and look at how they interact with each other and tackle it as a whole system, at a watershed scale.”

The Gulf of Mexico remains the nation’s largest source of oysters, despite the declines.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP