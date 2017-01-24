 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


New Report Re-Affirms Central Florida As World Leader In Shark Attacks

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons

A new report re-affirms central Florida as the shark attack capital of the world.

The activity is centered in Volusia County, where Daytona Beach and New Smyrna Beach are popular destinations among tourists and native Floridians.

George Burgess is curator of the University of Florida’s International Shark Attack File.

“Because it’s got some of the best surfing in the state of Florida it draws more surfers than any other place, and that’s not trivial because surfers are the No. 1 target group of sharks.”

Worldwide 81 shark attacks took place in 2016, making it an average year compared with 2015’s record-breaking 98 bites. Four were fatal.

The United States had the most attacks but no fatalities. Florida had the most of any state, accounting for some 40 percent of the world’s activity.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP