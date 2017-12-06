 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


New Protection For Important Port Orange Island Where Birds Nest

by (WMFE)

Brown pelican. Photo courtesy Wikimedia Commons.

A Port Orange island that is among the most important breeding grounds for birds on Florida’s east coast is getting new protection.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission voted to designate the island as a Critical Wildlife Area, closing it for part of the year.

Clay Henderson of Stetson University told the commissioners efforts to preserve the island go back more than a century and include Presidents Teddy Roosevelt and William Howard Taft.

“You’ve got a great opportunity today to add your names to this long list of people from our history who have worked and promoted the protection of this very small but important island.”

The island is home to brown pelicans and threatened species like the American oystercatcher and tricolored heron. It also is near a busy bridge and the Intracoastal Waterway.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP