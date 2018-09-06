 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


New Meals on Wheels Grant Supports Local Seniors and Their Pets

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Pets help seniors with social isolation, one of the biggest problems facing the demographic. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Pets help seniors with social isolation, one of the biggest problems facing the demographic. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A Central Florida non-profit has received a grant to help low-income seniors with the costs of having a pet. Seniors First president Marsha Lorenz says many of her clients have to choose between buying food and medicine for themselves or their pets.

“For them to have to choose between buying medication or feeding their pets. Or giving them their Meals on Wheels in order to make sure that they’re fed. This allows us to provide the food, the vet care, bedding, all the supplies that they need so that they don’t have to make that decision.”

The twenty five hundred dollar grant from Meals on Wheels will be used to buy leashes, collars, food and medicine for more than 100 seniors and their 150 pets. AARP says the benefits of pet ownership include decreased risk of heart attack and  increased socialization.

If you’d like to listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP