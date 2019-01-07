New I-4 On-Ramp Opens; 417 On-Ramp To 408 To Close

It’s going to be a busy Monday for road changes in Central Florida as work is being completed on two major roadway projects.

Drivers will now be able to access the on-ramp to I-4 eastbound in Downtown Orlando from Garland Avenue at Amelia Street. The on-ramp at Colonial Drive was closed when cracks were found a few months ago.

The new overpass goes over Colonial Drive, putting drivers eastbound on I-4. The new overpass will allow for other construction and demolition along I-4 through the downtown corridor This is all part of the I-4 Ultimate project.

Meanwhile, the 408 and 417 interchange is also scheduled to close tonight. The southbound SR 417 ramp to eastbound SR 408 will close from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday night for bridge work.

Drivers will have to continue south to the Curry Ford Road exit to ultimately get back eastbound on 408. Tolls at Curry Ford Road will be suspended during the detour.

This bridge work is part of the $90,7 million SR 408/ 417 Interchange Project. The project began in 2016 and is expected to be complete this fall.

Drivers should give themselves extra travel time, and are urged to use caution in construction areas.