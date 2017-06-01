 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
New Hurricane Advisories Will Give Deadlines For Storm Prep

by Jennifer Kay (AP)

Hurricane Charlie hammers the Florida peninsula in 2004. Photo: NOAA

MIAMI (AP) — Some coastal residents always put off emergency preparations until storm clouds loom on the horizon. The National Hurricane Center is going to try giving those people a deadline this year.

Forecasters at the hurricane center in Miami will issue experimental advisories showing when tropical-storm force winds may hit particular communities to help them understand when it’s too late to put up storm shutters or evacuate.

On the official start of hurricane season Thursday, Florida Gov. Rick Scott joined Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly at the Miami center to encourage residents to prepare and heed warnings. Scott told residents to “hope for the best and prepare for the worst.”

Forecast advisories will be fueled by more data than ever, thanks to new weather satellites and an expanded network of underwater gliders.


