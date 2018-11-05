 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


New Gains For SeaWorld

by (WMFE)

SeaWorld is reporting new gains in attendance and revenue.

The latest numbers show the theme park company continuing a year-long rebound.

Third quarter attendance and revenue rose 10 percent each from the same quarter last year.

SeaWorld also reported gains in attendance and revenue for the year. Attendance and revenue were up 9 percent each from the first nine months of 2017.

The gains reverse a years-long spiral for the company, after an orca killed a trainer in Orlando in 2010 and the documentary “Blackfish” suggested the animal’s treatment led to her death.

The company’s chief executive officer was replaced in February with interim John Reilly.

SeaWorld’s 12 theme park properties also include Aquatica, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place.

 


