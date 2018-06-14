 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


New Funding For Brevard Beaches

by (WMFE)

Satellite Beach. Photo by Amy Green

Brevard County is getting $35 million in federal funding for its beaches.

The funding is part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ annual spending plan.

The first beach renourishment project is scheduled to get underway in December 2019.

The project is aimed at sustaining healthy beaches that are protective against hurricanes and also provide habitat for species like endangered sea turtles.

A second beach renourishment project is expected in 2020.

The U.S. Army Corps spending plan also includes funding for the Everglades and Lake Okeechobee dike.

 

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP