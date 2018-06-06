 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
New Exhibit Features Memorial Items Left After Pulse Shooting

Pulse exhibit at the Orange County Regional History Center/Photo: Orange County

A new Orange County Regional History Center exhibit features artwork, hand-written notes and other memorial items collected after the Pulse mass shooting two years ago.

More than 200 items are on display including artwork, beads, bracelets and photos.

The exhibit is in both English and Spanish, and it focuses on solidarity, activism and how children responded to the shooting.

Orange County Regional History Center’s Emilie Arnold says the exhibit also includes objects sent from Newtown, CT, Oklahoma City and other places where mass tragedies occurred.

“It’s incredibly powerful because you can see the connection. When something of this magnitude happens in Orlando or in Las Vegas or in Parkland, it takes them back to their event of mass violence,” said Arnold. “And they want to reach out to say ‘we see you, and we hear you and we understand you.’”

The exhibit opens Saturday.

There will be no charge at the Orange County Regional History Center next week.

The History Center has collected nearly 10,000 items since the June 2016 shooting.


