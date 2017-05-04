New Details Expected Thursday On Pulse Permanent Memorial

New details are expected Thursday on plans for a permanent memorial at Pulse.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma is expected to share a vision and process for establishing the memorial during a morning news conference.

She declined last year to sell the gay nightclub to the city, citing a personal obligation to transform the site into a memorial.

Poma is executive director of the onePULSE Foundation, started to raise funds for a memorial.

She is expected to introduce the foundation’s board of trustees and also members of a task force involved in the memorial’s planning.

Forty-nine people died at Pulse, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. Poma says she eventually plans on re-opening the nightclub under the same name at a different location.