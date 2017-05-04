 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Pulse Shooting


New Details Expected Thursday On Pulse Permanent Memorial

by (WMFE)

Pulse nightclub./Photo: Catherine Welch

New details are expected Thursday on plans for a permanent memorial at Pulse.

Pulse owner Barbara Poma is expected to share a vision and process for establishing the memorial during a morning news conference.

She declined last year to sell the gay nightclub to the city, citing a personal obligation to transform the site into a memorial.

Poma is executive director of the onePULSE Foundation, started to raise funds for a memorial.

She is expected to introduce the foundation’s board of trustees and also members of a task force involved in the memorial’s planning.

Forty-nine people died at Pulse, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. Poma says she eventually plans on re-opening the nightclub under the same name at a different location.

 

 


