New Declines For Beleaguered SeaWorld

SeaWorld is reporting drops in first quarter attendance and revenue.

First quarter attendance is down 14 percent and revenue 18 percent. SeaWorld attributes the declines to a later Easter and construction of a new Orca Encounter in San Diego.

Chief Executive Officer Joel Manby says he’s optimistic about the coming year as Walt Disney World and Universal Studios both plan on opening new attractions later this month.

“I believe when the market is strong, and Disney and Universal are bringing people from all over the world and country, I think it is a positive thing for the market. I do believe a rising tide raises all boats.”

The declines are the latest for SeaWorld after an orca killed a trainer in 2010 and the documentary “Blackfish” suggested the animal’s treatment led to her death.

 


Amy Green

