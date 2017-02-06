 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


New Bill Aims To Keep Teachers In Florida

by Sarah Mueller (WFSU)
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee

Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons

Florida college students could soon get an added incentive to teach in the state.

Tallahassee Democratic State Senator Bill Montford has proposed creating a scholarship for undergraduate and graduate students who complete a teacher certification program and complete one year of teaching.

“For the first time in recent history, we’re having a difficult time attracting a number of qualified applicants, even for elementary school teaching,” said Montford.

Students could get up to $10,000 a year for two years. They would also be eligible for a one-time stipend of $10,000 after completing their first year of teaching.


