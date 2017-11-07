 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
New Attendance, Revenue Declines For Beleaguered SeaWorld

SeaWorld is reporting new declines in attendance and revenue.

The declines continue a four-year slide.

Third quarter attendance was down 9 percent and revenue 10 percent from the same quarter last year.

SeaWorld Chief Executive Officer Joel Manby blames park closures after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. But he says he’s optimistic about 2018.

“Our focus primarily is on Orlando and San Diego. Those are the two places where we’ve seen the most attendance drop. We have very strong product coming in both markets.”

Infinity Falls, a raft ride, is scheduled to open in Orlando next year. A new “From Park to Planet” marketing campaign aims to highlight the company’s conservation efforts.

SeaWorld has been under fire since an orca killed an Orlando trainer in 2010.


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News.

