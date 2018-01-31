Nemours Children’s Hospital Opens New “Sensory Room”

Nemours Children’s Hospital has opened up a new room to help children with autism and other sensory issues.

Nemours opened up a sensory room at its central Florida location back in October.

Cara Harwell a lead nurse practitioner in the Emergency Department at Nemours said the purpose of this room is to help distract patients and provide them with calming objects.

“We keep it very broad because we found you know even children like you say with anxiety or children that are in pain, you know any of those children can benefit from decreased stimulation and a calming environment,” said Harwell.

The room includes a bubble column, wall toys and stimulation disks, a light dome, and a projector with design slides. Nemours offers a travelling version of the sensory room.