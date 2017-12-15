 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Negron Raises Concern As Water Managers Consider Reservoir Proposals Aimed At Improving Water Quality

by (WMFE)

Toxic algae blooms plagued the Indian River Lagoon in 2016/ Photo: WMFE file

Florida Senate President Joe Negron is calling on water managers to consider putting more land toward a reservoir south of Lake Okeechobee aimed at improving water quality.

Negron raised the concern in a letter as the South Florida Water Management District unveiled five reservoir proposals under consideration.

The reservoir is aimed at improving water quality in the Everglades and stemming flows from Lake Okeechobee to coastal estuaries that last year triggered widespread toxic algae blooms.

The water management district says each proposal when combined with other restoration projects will stem flows to coastal estuaries by at least 50 percent.

Negron’s concern is that the proposals are too limited. He points out the water management district may engage land swaps and acquisitions.

The proposals will go before the Legislature in January.

 


