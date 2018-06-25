 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Nearly 4,000 Jellyfish Stings Reported at Volusia County Beaches

by Christen Kelley (WMFE)

Jellyfish stings are on the rise this month in Volusia County. Photo by Alexander Vasenin.

Nearly four thousand jellyfish stings have been reported at Volusia County beaches in the last two weeks.

Volusia County Beach Safety Captain Tammy Malphurs said they’re lingering because of stagnant waters, and an increase of summer beach-goers has led to more stings being reported.

Malphurs warns swimmers to be on the lookout for jellyfish.

“If you do get in the water and you do get stung, just flag a lifeguard truck down or go to the staff lifeguard tower and they just put vinegar on it, white vinegar, and that usually helps and the pain usually subsides after a few minutes,” Malphurs said.

It’s unclear when the jellyfish will be gone. Malphurs says it depends on the winds and tides to push them back out into sea.


