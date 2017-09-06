One Orlando Alliance Begins Nationwide Search for A Leader

A nationwide search is underway for someone to lead central Florida’s largest coalition of LGBTQ advocacy groups, the One Orlando Alliance.

Eighteen organizations formed the alliance last June after the Pulse nightclub shooting to offer short-term crisis counseling, emergency care packages, and money to victims and their families. Since then, the alliance has grown to more than forty groups with a long-term vision to support and empower LGBTQ residents in central Florida.

For founding member Robin Maynard Harris, the ideal executive director is culturally competent and understands the group’s mission:

“To make sure central Floridians feel safe, LGBTQ members feel like they have a place to go; that every area is covered. I think we need to make that broad. I think we need to have the best of the best,” she said.

The nationwide search for a leader is being funded through a $50,000 grant from the Contigo Fund, an initiative of the One Orlando Alliance.

The alliance hopes to announce its new leader by the beginning of next year.