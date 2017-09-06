 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


One Orlando Alliance Begins Nationwide Search for A Leader

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Photo: The One Orlando Alliance.

Photo: The One Orlando Alliance.

A nationwide search is underway for someone to lead central Florida’s largest coalition of LGBTQ advocacy groups, the One Orlando Alliance.

Eighteen organizations formed the alliance last June after the Pulse nightclub shooting to offer short-term crisis counseling, emergency care packages, and money to victims and their families. Since then, the alliance has grown to more than forty groups with a long-term vision to support and empower LGBTQ residents in central Florida.

For founding member Robin Maynard Harris, the ideal executive director is culturally competent and understands the group’s mission:

“To make sure central Floridians feel safe, LGBTQ members feel like they have a place to go; that every area is covered. I think we need to make that broad. I think we need to have the best of the best,” she said.

The nationwide search for a leader is being funded through a $50,000 grant from the Contigo Fund, an initiative of the One Orlando Alliance.

The alliance hopes to announce its new leader by the beginning of next year.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Renata Sago

About Renata Sago

Reporter & Host

Renata Sago is WMFE's general assignment reporter and occasional Morning Edition anchor. Her reporting runs the gamut and has been heard on NPR, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Voice of America, and American Public Media. The Chicago native began her career in public radio as an intern for Worldview, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP