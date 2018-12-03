 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NASA’s OSIRIS-REx Spacecraft Arrives At Asteroid 80 Million Miles Away

by (WMFE)

An up-close view of the asteroid Bennu taken by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft. Photo: NASA/Goddard/University of Arizona

A NASA spacecraft arrived Monday at an asteroid after a more than two-year journey. The plan is to take a sample of “dirt” from the surface and send it back to Earth.

“We have arrived.” Mission controllers celebrated after receiving confirmation that the OSIRIS-Rex spacecraft had arrived at the diamond-shaped asteroid named Bennu, which is about the size of the Empire State Building.

The spacecraft will spend the next year surveying the asteroid before using a robotic arm to suck up a sample of regolith, or dirt, from the surface.

The asteroid is an astronomical time capsule. Scientists are eager to examine the nearly 4 billion-year-old sample, which could hold evidence of the creation of our solar system.

The two-ounce sample will return to Earth in 2023 and will be the largest cosmic sample collected since the Apollo missions.

The $800 million spacecraft launched from Cape Canaveral in 2016. Bennu is about 80 million miles away from Earth.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ...

