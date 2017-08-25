 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


NASA’s Orion Capsule Powered On

by (WMFE)

Powering-on and testing the computers for the first time marks a major milestone in Orion’s march toward its EM-1 flight. Photo: Lockheed Martin

NASA has flipped the switch on a space capsule that could take humans into deep space.

The Orion space craft is designed to take humans beyond low Earth orbit to places like the moon’s orbit or even Mars. Engineers at Kennedy Space Center are prepping this capsule for a test flight in 2019, sending the uncrewed capsule more than 40,000 miles beyond the moon and then bringing it back home.

Now that the power is on, engineers and technicians will hook up the 55 components that make up the spacecraft’s avionics suite, connecting them with nearly 400 harnesses. They’ll test the systems flight computers and software. Crews will spend about three months hooking everything up ahead of the capsule’s environmental testing phase.

The capsule’s test flight, Exploration Mission 1, launches from the Kennedy Space Center on a new rocket in development: the Space Launch System. A test version of the Orion launched from Cape Canaveral back in 2014 on United Launch Alliance’s Delta IV Heavy rocket.

The Orion program, developed in partnership with Lockheed Martin, received $1.3 dollars in the 2017 fiscal budget.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP