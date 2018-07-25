 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Space


NASA Mission To The Sun Faces Additional Delays

by (WMFE)

Parker Solar Probe artist rendering. Photo: NASA/Johns Hopkins APL/Steve Gribben

NASA needs more time before launching a spacecraft to the sun from the Space Coast. The launch is now targeted for August 11.

The Parker Solar Probe will swoop to within 4 million miles of the surface of the sun facing temperatures of nearly 2,500 hundred degrees Fahrenheit.

That is, once it leaves the ground.

The spacecraft developed a leak earlier this month and during final processing, technicians discovered a small strip of foam inside its protective nosecone requiring an additional inspection.

The new launch date leaves just a little over a week for additional delays. Because the spacecraft is relying on orbits around Venus to get it to the Sun at the right speed, there’s a short window during which it can launch. If it misses this window, it will have to wait until next May.

Scientists hope the spacecraft will uncover details to better predict space weather, which has an impact on our power grids and satellites.

A United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy rocket will launch the spacecraft. It will make it’s first approach of the sun in just a few months. If the spacecraft launches during this year’s window, it will make it’s closest approach to the Sun December 2024.

When the probe does arrive at the Sun, it will be traveling at 430,000 thousand miles per hour — fast enough to get from Philadelphia to Washington, D.C. in just one second.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers the space beat for WMFE, reporting on rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He host's WMFE's space exploration podcast "Are We There Yet?" He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP