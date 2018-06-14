Muslims Across Central Florida Mark the End of Ramadan, but the Spirit of the Month Continues

Friday marks the end of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr celebrations will take place at the Sanford Civic Center for Muslims at the American Muslim Community Centers. AMCC President Shakil Ahmed says although the 30 days of fasting are over, the community service that defines the month will continue.

“We have a clinic we provide the free care to the poor people who have no insurance. We have a free mobile clinic that will take the healthcare to the doorstep of the poor people that don’t have any means to get to the doctors.”

A breakfast will follow speakers, with prayers taking place twice throughout the day at 8:30 and 10 AM EST.

