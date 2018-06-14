 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Muslims Across Central Florida Mark the End of Ramadan, but the Spirit of the Month Continues

by (WMFE)
Eid marks the end of Ramadan. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Friday marks the end of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr celebrations will take place at the Sanford Civic Center for Muslims at the American Muslim Community Centers. AMCC President Shakil Ahmed says although the 30 days of fasting are over, the community service that defines the month will continue.

“We have a clinic we provide the free care to the poor people who have no insurance. We have a free mobile clinic that will take the healthcare to the doorstep of the poor people that don’t have any means to get to the doctors.”

A breakfast will follow speakers, with prayers taking place twice throughout the day at 8:30 and 10 AM EST.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.

 


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

