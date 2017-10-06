 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by
Are We There Yet? Podcast

Are We There Yet


Musk Updates Mars Plans, Pence Sends US To The Moon

by (WMFE)

Last year, Elon Musk unveiled an ambitious plan to colonize Mars. He has since refined that mission and hopes to the land first of SpaceX's BFR rocket on Mars in 2022. Photo: IAN

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS | Subscribe to This Podcast

Elon Musk has a new plan for Mars. The SpaceX founder unveiled his updated vision for Mars and more at this year’s International Astronautical Conference. It’s a bit more scaled down than before but still ambitious, in true Elon fashion.

And just this week, the Trump Administration’s National Space Council met for the first time, cementing the administration’s plans to head to the moon.

So what does this all mean for space exploration? Mashable’s Deputy Science Editor Miriam Kramer joins the podcast to break it down.

Be sure to follow Miriam on Twitter for more space news. 

Clarification: SpaceX confirmed the Iridum-3 launch from Vandenberg Air Force Station will use a new launch vehicle and attempt a Pacific Ocean droneship landing.

The EchoStar 105/SES-11 launch from Kennedy Space Center will use a flight-proven booster and attempt an Atlantic Ocean droneship landing.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP