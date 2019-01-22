‘Murder On The Space Coast’ Host John A. Torres Delves Into True-Crime Podcast’s Fourth Season

Hit true-crime podcast “Murder on the Space Coast” introduces listeners to a new Central Florida mystery each season. “Florida Today” news columnist and host John A. Torres joins Intersection to discuss the show’s fourth season.

Season three of the show investigated the 2006 disappearance of Malabar volunteer firefighter Brandy Hall. Season 4: “Murder on the Space Coast: Where Justice Lies,” tells the story of Jeff Abramowski, a Coast Guard veteran who got addicted to oxycontin after a car accident in Melbourne, who was convicted of the 2002 murder of retiree Cortney “Dick” Crandall.

“For season four, we went back to our roots — a real murder investigation,” Torres said.

Abramowski’s case is a whodunnit full of twists and turns, including witnesses allegedly falsifying testimonies and police contradicting their previously taped statements.

“Everybody lied in this case,” Torres said. “How do you call that a fair trial?”

While Abramowski insists his innocence, Torres said his main purpose for investigating the case was to bring light to what he sees as a miscarriage of justice.

“If Jeff is guilty, that’s fine, but he deserves a fair trial,” Torres said.

Torres joined “Florida Today” in 2001 as a columnist. In addition to his podcast, he has authored multiple children’s books.

Click on the link to listen to new episodes of “Murder on the Space Coast”.