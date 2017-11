Municipal Elections Voting Periods

Orange County

Early voting begins Monday, October 30, 2017 through Friday, November 3, 2017 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Saturday, November 4, 2017 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., and Sunday, November 5, 2017 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Seminole County

Early voting begins and ends Saturday, November 4th from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Volusia County

Early voting begins Monday, October 30, 2017 through Friday, November 3, 2017 from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Brevard County

No early voting period. Polls are open, November 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lake County

No early voting period. Polls are open, November 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m