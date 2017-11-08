 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Environment


Most Floridians See Link Between Hurricane Activity, Climate Change, Survey Finds

by (WMFE)

Lake Jesup is part of the St. Johns River, the state's longest river. The river flooded after Irma. Photo by Amy Green

Most Floridians believe climate change is adding force and frequency to hurricanes like Irma.

That’s according to a new Florida Atlantic University survey.

The survey found some 56 percent of Floridians believe climate change is causing more volatile hurricane seasons. Thirty percent do not.

The respondents were split on whether Florida’s leadership is doing enough to prepare for sea level rise and coastal flooding. Thirty-seven percent say yes, and 39 percent say no.

Florida lacks a climate change plan. The state is the nation’s third-most populous.

After Irma Gov. Rick Scott said, “our environment changes all the time, and whether that’s cycles we’re going through or whether that’s man-made I wouldn’t be able to tell you.”

Florida Atlantic University’s Business and Economics Polling Initiative conducted the survey Nov. 2 through Nov. 5. Five-hundred registered voters were surveyed.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP