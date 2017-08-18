Most Florida Correctional Facilities On Lockdown, Visits Cancelled

The Florida Department of Corrections has cancelled visitations at most of its facilities and prisoners are under lockdown, at least through the weekend.

In a statement, prison officials say the visit cancellation is in response to “credible intelligence indicating that small groups of inmates at several institutions may attempt to disrupt operations and impact safety and security.”

While some facilities have had canceled visitations within the last month, Florida prison officials are now stopping the visitations at a majority of their 148 correctional facilities. The only exception are 32 work release centers.

While officials won’t go into more detail, multiple news outlets have cited social media posts about Saturday’s prisoner human rights protest in Washington D.C. as a possible reason for the lockdown.