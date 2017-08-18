 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Most Florida Correctional Facilities On Lockdown, Visits Cancelled

by Sasha Cordner (WFSU)

The Florida Department of Corrections has cancelled visitations at most of its facilities and prisoners are under lockdown, at least through the weekend.

In a statement, prison officials say the visit cancellation is in response to “credible intelligence indicating that small groups of inmates at several institutions may attempt to disrupt operations and impact safety and security.”

While some facilities have had canceled visitations within the last month, Florida prison officials are now stopping the visitations at a majority of their 148 correctional facilities.  The only exception are 32 work release centers.

While officials won’t go into more detail, multiple news outlets have cited social media posts about Saturday’s prisoner human rights protest in Washington D.C. as a possible reason for the lockdown.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP