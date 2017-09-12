More Than 5 Million Without Power In Florida, And 980,000 In C. Fla.

More than five million Floridians are without power – including 931,834 customers in Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties.

Statewide, five counties have more than 80 percent of customers without power: Lafayette in north Florida, and Monroe, Collier, Glades and Highlands counties in southwest Florida. 99 percent of Highlands County is without power.

In Central Florida, Orange C0unty has the most customers without power, while Volusia County has the hi

Orange County: 48 percent are without power, or 278,620 customers

Volusia County: 67 percent are without power, or 192,371 customers

Brevard County: 60 percent are without power, or 185,669 customers

Seminole County: 65 percent are without power, or 137,442 customers

Lake County: 57 are without power, or 100,684 customers

Osceola County: 24 percent are without power, or 37,048 customers.

Officials say power is being restored first to schools, hospitals, and traffic signals.