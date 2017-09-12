 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
More Than 5 Million Without Power In Florida, And 980,000 In C. Fla.

This visible light image of Hurricane Irma was captured by NOAA's GOES East satellite as it strengthened to a Category 5 hurricane in the Central Atlantic Ocean on Sept. 5 at 7:45 a.m. EDT

More than five million Floridians are without power – including 931,834 customers in Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Brevard and Volusia counties.

Statewide, five counties have more than 80 percent of customers without power: Lafayette in north Florida, and Monroe, Collier, Glades and Highlands counties in southwest Florida. 99 percent of Highlands County is without power.

In Central Florida, Orange C0unty has the most customers without power, while Volusia County has the hi

  • Orange County: 48 percent are without power, or 278,620 customers
  • Volusia County: 67 percent are without power, or 192,371 customers
  • Brevard County: 60 percent are without power, or 185,669 customers
  • Seminole County: 65 percent are without power, or 137,442 customers
  • Lake County: 57 are without power, or 100,684 customers
  • Osceola County: 24 percent are without power, or 37,048 customers.

Officials say power is being restored first to schools, hospitals, and traffic signals.


