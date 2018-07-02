More People Expected To Travel For Fourth of July This Year

Tuesday is expected to be the busiest day of road travel for this year’s Independence Day holiday. AAA said the worst congestion is expected late Tuesday afternoon as people get out of work.

AAA reports nearly 47 million people will travel fifty miles or more this Fourth of July. That is a five percent increase from last year. The expected increase is partly because of Independence Day landing on a Wednesday, giving people two weekends to schedule a holiday trip.

Most people will travel by car but a record breaking 3.8 million people across the nation will fly.

As for Floridians—nearly 2.4 million are traveling this year with most taking a road trip. AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said Independence Day gas prices are likely to be the most expensive in four years.

“The average price right now is $2.72 in Florida. There’s a really good chance we could see gas prices increase throughout this week,” said Jenkins.

The theme park industry put Orlando as the top domestic travel destination. No. 2 is Anaheim, California home to Disneyland.