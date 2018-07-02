 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


More People Expected To Travel For Fourth of July This Year

by (WMFE)

State Road 429 in central Florida / Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Tuesday is expected to be the busiest day of road travel for this year’s Independence Day holiday. AAA said the worst congestion is expected late Tuesday afternoon as people get out of work.

AAA reports nearly 47 million people will travel fifty miles or more this Fourth of July. That is a five percent increase from last year. The expected increase is partly because of Independence Day landing on a Wednesday, giving people two weekends to schedule a holiday trip.

Most people will travel by car but a record breaking 3.8 million people across the nation will fly.

As for Floridians—nearly 2.4 million are traveling this year with most taking a road trip. AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said Independence Day gas prices are likely to be the most expensive in four years.

“The average price right now is $2.72 in Florida. There’s a really good chance we could see gas prices increase throughout this week,” said Jenkins.

The theme park industry put Orlando as the top domestic travel destination. No. 2 is Anaheim, California home to Disneyland.


Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

