More Disaster Food Assistance Coming To Central Florida

Starting Saturday those affected by Hurricane Irma in Orange and Seminole Counties can apply for food benefits. To qualify, applicants must have lived or worked in one of these counties on September 5 and they must have suffered hurricane related losses.

People who already get SNAP food assistance aren’t eligible. Kristin Gray with the Department of Children and Families said turnout for this Disaster SNAP Program has been unprecedented. They’re encouraging people to take public transportation to avoid traffic jams.

“[In] Brevard we saw long lines, we’ve seen some lines here in Polk County where we’re currently operating, really the majority of our sites we have seen a lot of folks show up,” said Gray.

People must register in person; DCF is encouraging pre-registration online. For Orange County that’ll take place at Camping World Stadium. Seminole County residents will register at Orlando Live Events in Casselberry.