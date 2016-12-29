 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Money Flowing To Help Victims Of Kissimmee Hotel Fire

by (WMFE)

More than $30,000 in aid has been spent to help the more than 200 victims of a Kissimmee hotel fire.

Most of the victims were living at the Unno Boutique Hotel when the fire broke out last Friday. Some of them lost everything they had.

A bulk of the money was spent to temporarily house families in five hotels throughout Osceola County. Disney World, Westgate Resorts and Home Suite Homes Eastgate donated hotel rooms, while the Community Hope Center is working with families to find them housing through the New Year.

Investigators are trying to determine who set a pile of mattresses on fire outside the building.

Hundreds of people live in motels in Osceola County.


