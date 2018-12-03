 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Moldy Mouse Food Delays SpaceX Station Supply Mission

File photo of a laboratory rat. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Moldy mouse food has delayed a Tuesday SpaceX launch of about 5,800 pounds of supplies and science bound for the International Space Station.

NASA is sending about 40 mice and other science experiments to the station. But during final preparations, mission managers say technicians discovered contaminated food bars meant for the space-bound rodents. The agency says it will delay the launch one day.

Technicians will use the extra time to replace the food bars with fresh ones and prep the mice for their journey.

The space agency pays private companies like SpaceX and Northrop Grumman to ship supplies to the orbiting outpost.

SpaceX and NASA are targeting a launch Wednesday from Cape Canaveral at 1:16 p.m ET.


Brendan Byrne

