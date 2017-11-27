 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Modeling, Simulation & Training Conference Opens At Orange County Convention Center

by (WMFE)

The US Army's Engagement Skills Trainer provides a sense of realism and affords access to a firing range for weapons practice. Photo Hiro Chang, Presidio of Monterey Public Affairs

The world’s largest modeling, simulation and training conference kicks off Monday at the Orange County Convention Center.

The Interservice/Industry training, Simulation and Education conference (I/ITSEC) hosts presentations, workshops, a trade show floor and even a gaming competition for all things modeling and simulation.

Don Aeriel is the founder of Raydon, a Port Orange based simulation training firm. He says it’s no surprise the event is held in central Florida, a hot-bed for simulation companies. “The companies that service the area, fundamentally we are the Silicon Valley of simulation, the I-4 corridor.”

Much of the technology on display is for military and combat training, and the conference focuses on national defense and security, said Aeriel. “The companies serve naval, air and ground training applications and you’re going to see a wide variety at the show.”

The conference is just two weeks after the largest amusement industry expo took over the convention center bringing more than 30,000 people to the trade show floor.


