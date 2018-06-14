 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Mobile Clinics Shipped from Central Florida to Puerto Rican Island of Vieques

by (WMFE)
Mobile clinics have been deported to Vieques. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Truck trailers have been turned into portable doctors’ offices by World Housing Solutions and Florida Hospital and sent to Puerto Rico. Florida Hospitals’ Scott Bond says the mobile clinics will allow local physicians to provide general and dental care while conferring with physicians from around the world as needed.

“We can connect the patients that are seen in that trailer essentially anywhere in the world. But for our purposes we can connect them to San Juan Hospital and Florida Hospital.”

Three trailers have been sent to the island of Vieques with more in coming months.

Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur
Health Reporter

