Mobile Clinics Shipped from Central Florida to Puerto Rican Island of Vieques

Truck trailers have been turned into portable doctors’ offices by World Housing Solutions and Florida Hospital and sent to Puerto Rico. Florida Hospitals’ Scott Bond says the mobile clinics will allow local physicians to provide general and dental care while conferring with physicians from around the world as needed.

“We can connect the patients that are seen in that trailer essentially anywhere in the world. But for our purposes we can connect them to San Juan Hospital and Florida Hospital.”

Three trailers have been sent to the island of Vieques with more in coming months.

