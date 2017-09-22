 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Environment


Military Supporters Call On Lawmakers To Fund “Florida Forever”

by Kate Payne (WFSU)
Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee. Source: WikiMedia Commons

Florida’s military backers are renewing their support for the state’s land buying program.

Florida Forever is a program that started in 2001 to conserve land through acquisition.

State lawmakers zeroed out funding for Florida Forever last session. That was a blow to environmentalists and military bases. Both hope to restrict development around sensitive areas.

Now Rep. Holly Raschein, a Key Largo Republican, says her district’s bases are feeling the pressure of development.

“I commit to you, and I think I can bring Representatives Trumball and Ingram on with me,” said Raschein, “that we are going to take this up. And we’re going to have to rewrite the budget after this storm season. But land acquisition and those things are very important still.”

Lawmakers routinely funded Florida Forever at $300 million a year before the recession. But for three years in a row, the program hasn’t survived budget talks.


