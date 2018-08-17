 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


Military Medicine Advances Have Multiple Applications to Civilian Medicine: Symposium Starts Next Week

by (WMFE)
Combat medics have known about using tourniquets. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A military medicine symposium this week in Kissimmee will share the latest in trauma combat care. The U.S. Department of Defense’s Research Director Dr. Terry Rauch says many of these techniques have civilian applications.

“Something as important as the combat action tourniquet that was developed some years ago has very much an important civilian application. And has been used and is used in civilian practice.”

Seminars of use to civilian doctors include new treatments in brain trauma and infectious diseases. The symposium will take place Monday through Thursday at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee.

